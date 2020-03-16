Mexican peso swoons against greenback

The Mexican peso dives 3.6% against the U.S. dollar to 22.734 per dollar as the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut failed to soothe the global financial markets.

Earlier the peso touched a record low of 23.0782, making it the weakest currency among emerging market peers tracked by Bloomberg.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) sinks 12% .

The Bank of Mexico, which offered $2B of foreign exchange hedges on Thursday, may need to do more to calm markets and reduce volatility.

“Carry trade flows are still being unwound,” Christian Lawrence, a New York-based strategist at Rabobank, told Bloomberg News. It’s “probably nearly done now, but then the issue is those buyers wont be back for a while, not with volatility this high.”

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MEXX, MXE, HEWW, FLMX