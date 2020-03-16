Exxon's credit rating downgraded at S&P

Exxon (NYSE:XOM) has been trimmed to a AA credit at S&P from AA+ previously. The outlook remains Negative, suggesting another cut could come soon.

Shares are off another 8.05% today to $35.05 - that's more than 40% over the past month. The current yield is just shy of 10%.

Cash flow and leverage measures for Exxon have fallen well below S&P's expectations, says the agency, and they're expected to remain weak for the next couple of years.

