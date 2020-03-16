Dosing underway in early-stage study of Moderna (+22%) coronavirus vaccine

The first participant has been dosed in an NIH-led Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Moderna's (MRNA +21.9% ) two-dose mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

A total of 45 healthy adults will receive one of three dose levels (25, 100, 250 μg) of the candidate, called mRNA-1273. All will be followed for 12 months after receiving the second vaccination.

The primary endpoint is safety, including reactogenicity (the expected adverse events such as excessive immunological responses and injection site reactions). The secondary endpoint is immunogenicity (the robustness of the immune response).

The company says it is actively preparing for a pivotal Phase 2 study, including manufacturing which is slated to begin in a few months.