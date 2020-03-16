Global carriers slash flights

The capacity cuts keep pouring in from international airlines.
Latam Airlines (LTM -23.8%) plans to cut capacity by 70% due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Azul (AZUL -30.5%) is reducing capacity by 20% to 25% in March and lowering it 35% to 50% in April and beyond until the situation normalizes.
British Airways parent IAG (OTCPK:ICAGY) is cutting April and May capacity by at least 75%.
Ryanair (RYAAY -16.6%) plans to drop capacity by 80% in April and May.
Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) says it will slash capacity by 50% in Q2.
Finnair (OTC:FNNNF) discloses that it's slashing capacity by 90% this year.
Air New Zealand (OTCPK:ANZFF) warns on a capacity cut of 85% for long-haul flights.