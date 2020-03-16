Disney Plus sets UK mobile deal with O2

A week ahead of its UK launch, Disney Plus (DIS -8%) has signed with O2 (TEF -9.2%) as its exclusive mobile network distributor in the region.
O2 won the deal over EE (OTCPK:BTGOF), which had been expected to claim it.
Customers with other networks and devices will still be able to access the service. But as a promotion, new and upgrading monthly customers on O2 will get six months free.
Existing customers can opt to add the service at £5.99/month (about $7.40) and receive £2 off their plans (about $2.50).
Disney had already partnered with Sky (CMCSA -3.6%) in a multi-year (but non-exclusive) deal to bring the Plus service to Sky Q and Now TV in the UK.