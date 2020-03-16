Disney Plus sets UK mobile deal with O2

A week ahead of its UK launch, Disney Plus (DIS -8% ) has signed with O2 (TEF -9.2% ) as its exclusive mobile network distributor in the region.

O2 won the deal over EE (OTCPK:BTGOF), which had been expected to claim it.

Customers with other networks and devices will still be able to access the service. But as a promotion, new and upgrading monthly customers on O2 will get six months free.

Existing customers can opt to add the service at £5.99/month (about $7.40) and receive £2 off their plans (about $2.50).