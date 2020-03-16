High-yield paper getting hit even harder today

It was only Thursday when we reported high-yield as having its worst day in many years, but it's even rougher today.

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) is down 5.2% on a day when the 10-year Treasury yield is tumbling 24 basis points. That's a massive widening in credit spreads. According to Bloomberg's Lisa Abramowicz, it's the largest plunge in HYG since 2008.

Energy is a big part of high-yield, and crude oil's renewed decline to a new cycle low of $29 per barrel isn't helping.

Also in the news: Exxon's credit rating was downgraded to AA from AA+ at S&P. For the moment at least, Exxon is very much not part of the high-yield sector.

Checking high-yield proxies, the business development companies: Prospect Capital (PSEC -5% ), Main Street Capital (MAIN -13.7% ), Ares Capital (ARCC -10.1% ), Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV -7.8% ), Gladstone Investment (GAIN -9.6% ), FS KKR (FSK -14.9% ), Goldman Sachs BDC (GBDC -8.7% ).

ETFs: HYG, JNK, HYT, JQC, ACP, KIO, HIX, ARDC, DHY, EAD, PHT, ANGL