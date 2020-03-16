'Pain' ahead for telecoms as Raymond James downgrades

"There is still pain to come" for some U.S. telecoms, Raymond James says in downgrading several stocks that are often safer ports in downturns.

That's because bigger fears are outpacing positive catalysts, analyst Frank Louthan writes: “We do not believe the stocks will be rewarded for being steady (free cash flow) machines as these broader leverage and growth fears become paramount."

That's a fundamentally "illogical" reaction, he says, but a view that will prevail in case of a recession.

The firm cut AT&T (T -5.5% ) to Market Perform from Outperform, and cut Comcast (CMCSA -5.3% ) to Market Perform from Outperform. It's cut CenturyLink (CTL -3.5% ) to Underperform from a previous Market Perform.

And backing off its more bullish takes in the sector, it's cut both Charter (CHTR -10.4% ) and CyrusOne (CONE -12.2% ) to Outperform from Strong Buy.