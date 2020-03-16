Baird sees 15% headwind to banks' EPS from rate cut

Baird analyst David A. George sees the Fed's 100-basis point rate cut creating ~15% headwind for banks' EPS.

But with banks capitalized to weather a protracted recession, "look to add sector exposure if this market drawdown continues."

The Nasdaq KBW Bank Index sinks 14% on Monday, and is down ~40% in the past month.

Soon after the Fed slashed rates and announced $700B of quantitative easing, eight big banks said they'd suspend stock buybacks for the rest of Q1 and for all of Q2. Baird analysts are "not really fans" of that move.

"We do not think organic growth and share buyback are mutually exclusive given strong CET1 ratios," George writes.

The general market reaction — S&P 500 -8.6%, Nasdaq -8.8%, and Dow -9.0% — to the Fed moves shows that more targeted fiscal stimulus is needed.

"Fed tools are clearly not capable of dealing with a rapidly spreading pandemic or related economic fallout," he writes.

"More direct stimulus for impacted workers and businesses would arguably do more to incentivize social distancing (key to flattening the COVID-19 infection curve) and ease market concerns," he writes.

Selected tickers: BAC, BK, C, GS, JPM, MS, STT, WFC, USB.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL