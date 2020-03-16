Designer Brands Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $843.88M (+0.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.