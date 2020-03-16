FedEx Q4 Earnings Preview

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (-50.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.92B (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FDX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:FedEx Just Broke Support Ahead Of Earnings