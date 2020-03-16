GE Aviation faces sustaind strain on coronavirus, analyst says

General Electric's (GE -13.1% ) aviation business and total financial resources could face a prolonged strain, as the global airline industry rapidly cuts back capacity and grounds its fleet in response to the coronavirus, says Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch.

The "up portion of GE Aviation free cash flow assumption for 2020 now seems aggressive," given the fleet groundings and requests by airlines for financial support, Inch says; GE officially is targeting Aviation segment FCF to be flat to up this year and up again in 2021.

GE Aviation's woes would seem unlikely to precipitate a liquidity crisis, particularly as the company could tap its $35B bank syndicate facility, Inch says, but he believes "such a move would be viewed negatively by the market, particularly given GE's repeated assurances that all liquidity issues have been long since 'put to bed.'"