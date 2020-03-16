Genie Energy subsidiary gets subpoena in Illinois AG probe

Genie Energy (GEL -18.2% ) is on track for its lowest close since 1992 after its Residents Energy subsidiary receives a subpoena that the Illinois Attorney General is investigating the company, according to a 10-K filing.

On Oct. 25, the AG's office notified Residents Energy that it is conducting an investigation to assess compliance with the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act.

As of Dec. 31, no claims or demands have been made against Residents Energy by the AG, and there is insufficient basis to deem any loss probable or to the assess the amount of any possible loss.