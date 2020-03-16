Novo Nordisk suspends three concizumab studies on safety signal

Citing three cases of non-fatal thrombotic (clotting) events, Novo Nordisk (NVO -5.2% ) has suspended three clinical trials evaluating concizumab for the prophylactic treatment of hemophilia A & B patients regardless of inhibitor status.

The three studies are two Phase 3s, EXPLORER 7 & 8, and a Phase 2, EXPLORER 5.

Recruitment will cease as will treatment of patients already enrolled.

The company and the independent Data Monitoring Committee are assessing the situation but no decisions on a path forward have been made yet.

Concizumab is a subcutaneously administered anti-tissue factor pathway-inhibiting monoclonal antibody that the company says allows the body to generate adequate amounts of factor Xa to ensure effective hemostasis.