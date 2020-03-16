Bay Area residents ordered to shelter-in-place

Residents of six Bay Area counties - a population of 6.7M - have been ordered to stay inside except for essential needs after midnight tonight. The order applies until April 7.

From the article: "All non-essential gatherings of any size are now banned, along with non-essential travel 'on foot, bicycle, scooter, automobile or public transit.'"

What's allowed? Going shopping for food and household supplies, and seeking medical care. Walks outside are allowed, but six feet of distance is required from other persons.

The city is keeping government functions and essential stores open.