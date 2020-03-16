Bernstein still sees Tesla as overvalued

Bernstein isn't buying the dip in Tesla (TSLA -15.4% ).

"At current levels, Tesla stock remains high enough that it takes very aggressive assumptions on its future auto business to justify its valuation on a [discounted cash flow] basis," warns analyst Toni Sacconaghi.

"We see more near-term risk to estimates at Tesla than most other IT hardware or growth tech names, but believe shorting Tesla on this basis is more a market/Covid-19 call than a stock call," he adds.

Sacconaghi thinks the rest of Tesla's valuation is made up from "optionality" to initiatives around battery technology, trucking, self-driving and solar, which he sees as low probability bets.