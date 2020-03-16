Averages down double-digits as White House updates

Speaking at the White House, the president advises to avoid discretionary travel, eating at restaurants, and gatherings of more than 10 people. The virus combat effort, he says, could last through July or August.

At this point, a nationwide quarantine is not being considered, he says.

The NIH's Anthony Fauci says the government's virus-related actions may seem like an overreaction, but they're not.

In other news, Major League Baseball says opening day will be pushed back to at least mid-May.