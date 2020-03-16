Trevi Therapeutics up 57% on advancement of key programs

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI +56.8% ) is up on double normal volume, a scant 16K shares, on the heels of its Q4 report that included an update on its two lead indications.

The Phase 2b/3 PRISM study evaluating nalbuphine ER in prurigo nodularis patients with severe pruritus (itchy skin) is ~45% enrolled. Once the 50% threshold is breached, expected next quarter, a sample size re-estimation analysis for the primary endpoint will be conducted about mid-year.

Enrollment is underway in a Phase 2 clinical trial, CANAL, evaluating nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic cough in up to 56 patients with ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Topline data should be available in H2.

Nalbuphine ER is an orally administered extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been approved and marketed as an injectable for pain indications for more than 20 years in the United States and Europe. Nalbuphine is the only opioid approved in the U.S. (and most of Europe) that is not classified as a controlled substance since it blocks µ-opioid receptors which are responsible for the euphoric effects of opioids. K-opioid receptors play a key role in itching, coughing and certain movement disorders.