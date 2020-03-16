Coronavirus impact engulfs sports world, further delaying MLB opening day

The impact of the coronavirus' spread spurs Major League Baseball to push back its opening of the 2020 regular season, the latest of major sporting events that have been cancelled or suspended.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to restrict events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

The MLB clubs say they're committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins and will issue updates regarding the 2020 schedule.

The news compounds the already sagging casino/bookmaker stocks — MGM Resorts International (MGM -33.3% ), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY N/A ), Penn National Gaming (PENN -44.1% ), and Caesars Entertainment (CZR -28.3% ); also affects closely held DraftKings (DRAFT) and FanDuel (DUEL),

Another related segment, sports retailers may also get added pain. Big decliners include Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -20.5% ), Foot Locker (FL +1.8% ), Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV -15.3% ), and Hibbett Sports (HIBB -17% ).

