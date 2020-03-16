Amazon hiring 100K workers to deal with demand rush

With the online move now happening at warp speed, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) says it plans to hire 100K additional employees, and is raising pay in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Europe by $2 per hour (or whatever the local currency is). The current starting wage for hourly workers is $15.

"We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year," says SVP of Operations Dave Clark.

Shares fell 5.2% today vs. a 12% plunge for the S&P 500.

The online e-commerce juggernaut has nearly 800,000 employees