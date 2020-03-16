Kindred Bio announces restructuring, sale of Mirataz for $43M

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) reports Q4 results and key strategic moves.

Revenues: $1.4M (+6%); net loss: ($15.7M) (-2%); loss/share: ($0.40) (+13%).

Agreed to sell the rights to Mirataz to Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC for $43M upfront and royalties on global sales.

Development programs will be focused on biologics for dogs and cats. Development of small molecules for dogs and cats will cease.

Headcount to be cut by 53 positions (~1/3 of workforce), reducing annual expenses by ~$7.1M.

Restructuring initiatives and proceeds from Mirataz sale should extend the company's cash runway through 2022.

Shares up 4% after hours.

Kindred Biosciences EPS in-line, beats on revenue