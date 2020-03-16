Worst day since 1987 as coronavirus collapse continues

Stocks were in full panic mode today, suffering their worst day since October 1987, as the Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus campaign to curb slower economic growth only aroused more fears from investors.

S&P finished -12% , Dow -12.9% and Nasdaq -12.3% , all closing at session lows after Pres. Trump said the worst of the coronavirus outbreak could last until August.

"It doesn't matter what the Fed did over the weekend or what they could have done, the trading activity in the market is reflective of fear and uncertainty," says Patrick Healey, president and founder of Caliber Financial Partners. "The only thing that is going to calm markets is seeing the number of [coronavirus] cases go down."

Concerns are rising about financial market plumbing, with press reports discussing how commercial paper has seized up and dollar funding costs remain elevated despite central banks cutting pricing on swap lines.

WTI crude oil closed -9.5% to $28.70/bbl as the virus drags travel and business to a standstill, further hurting global demand for crude.