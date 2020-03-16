Hilton Grand Vacations pulls guidance, adopts $200M buyback program

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) withdraws guidance and authorizes a new $200M share repurchase program.

The company's guidance given when it released Q4 earnings didn't include the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. Given the increased uncertainty about the spread of the virus and its economic effects, HGV decided to withdraw the guidance.

"While the situation continues to evolve, we continue to believe in the resilience of our business over time, which we have witnessed during prior periods of volatility," said Hilton Grand Vacations President and CEO Mark Wang.

The buyback authorization replaced a previous authorization, dated May 2019, which had ~$45M in purchases remaining.