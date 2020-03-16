Intuitive Surgical sees business disruption due to COVID-19

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) reports that COVID-19 measures in China, Korea, Italy and Taiwan have disrupted its business in these countries, including delays in the placement of new systems, although the impact to date is not been material.

The company expects the outbreak in Europe and the U.S. to further dampen procedure volume and system placements and could represent a material negative impact on its financial results. Restrictions on travel and access to customers and temporary closures of facilities may also impact the business.

Management will provide additional information during its Q1 earnings call next month.