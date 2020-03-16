Pioneer Natural Resources cuts 2020 capex by 45%

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) says it is reducing its 2020 drilling, completion and facilities capital budget by ~45% to $1.6B-$1.8B from prior guidance of $3B-$3.3B, and will cut its budgeted water infrastructure spending to $100M, resulting in a total 2020 capital budget of $1.7B-$1.9B.

Pioneer plans to lower its operated rig count from 22 currently to 11 operated rigs within the next two months, and expects to reduce its contracted completion crews from six to two to three completion crews during the same period.

The company expects its revised program to be fully funded from anticipated cash flow of ~$2.3B and will generate free cash flow of ~$500M at the midpoint of capital guidance, assuming WTI oil prices average $35/bbl for the rest of 2020.

Pioneer expects full-year oil production to be similar to the 2019 Permian oil output average of 211K bbl/day.

Pioneer also says it has enhanced its derivative position to provide additional downside protection: For the rest of 2020, It has derivative coverage for 90% of its revised 2020 oil production estimate for the rest of this year and increased its derivative coverage for 2021 to include 94K bbl/day.