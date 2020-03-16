Coupa +1.8% as revenues jump 49% and beat

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is up 1.8% postmarket after topping expectations with its Q4 earnings, following a 46% jump in its core subscription offering leading to a revenue record.

Revenue jumped 48.8% overall to $111.5M, joined by record operating and free cash flow performance.

On a GAAP basis, operating loss widened slightly to $15.9M, and net loss widened to $24.1M from a year-ago loss of $16.6M.

Non-GAAP operating income rose to $13.3M from $2.4M, and net income rose to $15M from $3.4M.

Operating cash flow was $22.3M, with free cash flow at $20.2M.

Revenue breakout: Subscription, $98.6M (up 46.1%); Professional services and other, $12.8M (up 73.5%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $111.5M-$112.5M (above consensus for $106.7M), operating income of $4M-$5.5M, and EPS of $0.06-$0.08 (in line).

For the full year, it sees revenues of $488M-$490M (vs. consensus for $488.4M), operating income of $21M-$23M, and EPS of $0.30-$0.33 (light of consensus for $0.47).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

