Carnival to cut capex, operating expenses and seek more financing

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) says it's taking additional actions to improve its liquidity, including capex and operating expense cuts and pursuing additional financing.

Suspends global fleet cruise operations temporarily, adding to the continental Europe and North American fleet cruise operations it already suspended.

The company expects effects of COVID-19 on its global bookings and operations will have a material negative impact on its financial results and liquidity.

CCL expects a net loss for the fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2020.