Insmed suspends revenue guidance amid coronavirus outbreak uncertainty

Citing the impact of COVID-19, Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) has suspended its 2020 revenue guidance of $180M - 220M.

On the positive side, it has filed a marketing application in Japan for Arikayce (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) for the treatment of patients with non-tuberculous mycobacterial lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex who failed to adequately respond to prior treatment.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has exercised the first option in their October 2016 license agreement, electing to advance INS1007 for the potential treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma through Phase 2b development. It retains the option to further advance INS1007 for COPD or asthma contingent on mutual agreement on commercial terms. Insmed retains the rights for all other indications.