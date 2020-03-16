Oxford Industries' North American stores, restaurants to close temporarily

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM), which owns the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, and Southern Tide lifestyle brands, will temporarily close all owned retail stores and restaurants in North America effective March 17 through March 30 in response to the global Covid-19 outbreak.

The company will continue to pay its retail and restaurant associates during this time. In addition, it has implemented a strategy for associates in its corporate and brand offices to work remotely.

Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide’s e-commerce websites remain open for business.