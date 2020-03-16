KBW bank index drops the most since 2009

The KBW index of big banks sank by the most since 2009 in early trading today, according to Bloomberg, after the Fed slashed its benchmark rate for the second time within a month.

KBW Nasdaq Bank Index fell 16% in trading after sinking as low as 17% to 62.23; ended session at 62.47.

the return to zero interest-rate policy boosts risks for regional banks, with potential net interest margin potentially shrinking to trough levels, said Bloomberg Intelligence.

Huntington Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBAN) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) be better positioned due to existing hedges; Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and M&T (NYSE:MTB) may be facing the biggest NIM challenges.