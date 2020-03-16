Bloom Energy guides Q1 revenues below consensus

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) down 9.6% as Q4 earnings came in below expectations.

Though revenues increased 36% Y/Y to $213.8M, mainly attributable to the 50.2% increase in acceptances to 386.

2019 expanded product and installation backlog increased 43.3 % to 1,983 systems.

Bloom Energy also files to delay its 10-K, and intends to file its 10-K on or prior to March 31, 2020

BE issues downside guidance for Q1 2020 and forecasts revenues of $140M-$160M vs. consensus of $215.08M

