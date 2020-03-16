Boeing to consult health officials as 11 test positive for coronavirus - WSJ

Public health officials will determine whether production continues at Boeing's (NYSE:BA) factories amid the coronavirus outbreak, WSJ reports.

According to an internal Boeing memo reviewed by WSJ said the company had 11 confirmed Covid-19 cases among employees as of Sunday, and 339 employees under quarantine for suspected exposure.

Of the 11 confirmed cases, six are employees at Boeing's Everett, Wash., operations, where the company produces widebody aircraft.