Tandem Diabetes Care reports security breach

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) will be notifying customers about an information security incident involving five Tandem employee email accounts.

On January 17, it became aware of a breach by an unauthorized user through a "phishing" event. It says it immediately secured the account and launched an investigation, engaging a leading cybersecurity firm to assist. The inquiry determined that a limited number of employee email accounts may have been accessed between January 17 and January 20 and that some customer data, including contact information, clinical data related to diabetes therapy and possibly Social Security numbers, may have been compromised.

Management is unaware of any misuse of the information thus far.

Letters will be sent out tomorrow, March 17, explaining the incident. The company recommends that customers review their billing statements from their healthcare providers for accuracy.