PNC Financial, Northern Trust also pause stock buybacks

Add PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to the list of banks suspending their stock repurchase programs.

Northern Trust said its decision is consistent with broader efforts, including actions of other large U.S.-based banks, to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on individuals, businesses, and the economy by maintaining strong capital levels and liquidity in the U.S. financial system.

The buyback pauses follow an announcement by eight big banks that said they'll suspend stock buybacks.

NTRS gains 0.5% in after-hours trading; it closed down 18% at $62.22.

PNC ended the session down 16% at $89.97.

Previously: Regions Financial suspends buybacks (March 16)