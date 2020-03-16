Universal to make films available early for homes

Universal Pictures (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is taking a major step in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the capacity restrictions in movie theaters: It is making its movies available on home entertainment on the same day as theatrical release.

Such "day-and-date" releases break a theatrical window that's been in place and little changed in many years. Movie studios have typically pursued a progression of release windows to maximize profits, keeping films in theaters before they move to airlines, DVD/Blu-ray, digital rentals and eventually subscription streaming deals, for example.

For upcoming releases, Universal will start with DreamWorks Animation's Trolls World Tour, set for an April 10 release.

Its films already in theaters - including The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma - will be available on demand as soon as Friday.

While the move breaks longstanding practice, the films won't be that cheap: They'll be available for a 48-hour rental period at a suggested retail price of $19.99 in the U.S., and roughly the same price internationally.

It's a step beyond Disney's (NYSE:DIS) decision to bring Frozen II to Disney Plus three months early.

Other studios that might be pressed to follow: Warner Bros (NYSE:T), Sony (NYSE:SNE), Paramount (VIAC, VIACA), Lions Gate (LGF.A, LGF.B).