Southwest Airlines pulls out all the stops as cancellations soar

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) pulls its 2020 guidance due to the "rapidly changing" environment.

"The company has experienced more dramatic declines in passenger bookings in March and second quarter 2020, as well as an unprecedented increase in close-in trip cancellations. The company has recently experienced several days of net negative bookings, primarily in March and April 2020, where trip cancellations outpaced new passenger bookings. The company's month-to-date load factor through March 15, 2020, was approximately 67 percent, with recent days trending toward 50 percent. As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic grows, and based on current booking and cancellation trends, we expect revenue trends for the remainder of March and second quarter 2020 to deteriorate further."

As far as actions, Southwest is reducing capacity by 20% after April 14 and instituting a hiring freeze. Southwest has also drawn down the full $1.0B under its $1.0B revolving credit facility expiring in August 2022.

SEC Form 8-K