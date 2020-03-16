Abraxas Petroleum to limit capital spending, suspends guidance

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) says it will limit capital spending to "minor projects that will reflect a meaningful and permanent reduction in lease operating expenses," and will not drill and/or complete any new wells while current oil market conditions persist.

Abraxas says it has reduced G&A expense by ~40% through a combination of salary reductions, reduction in board size and selective layoffs.

The company says 95% of its current oil production is hedged at ~$55/bbl for the rest of 2020 and ~100% of anticipated oil production for 2021 is hedged at ~$58/bbl.

Abraxas says its hedge position, currently valued at more than $50M, will allow it to generate free cash flow for both years to be used to pay down debt.