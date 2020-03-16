Bridgewater's Dalio calls for targeted, large fiscal stimulus measures

Ray Dalio, co-chief investment officer and co-chairman of closely held Bridgewater Associates, discusses the implications dropping to 0% interest rate.

"Long-term interest rates hitting the hard 0% floor means that virtually all asset classes go down because the positive effects of interest rates falling won’t exist (at least not much)," he said.

Also "rising credit spreads will raise debt service payments to weaker credits at the same time as credit lending shrinks, which will intensify the credit tightening, deflationary pressures, and negative growth forces."

Big fiscal stimulus with monetary cooperation is needed but isn't happening yet, he wrote.

So far, any fiscal stimulus measures taken are "not large or targeted enough to neutralize the contagion of the economic and market effects of the virus," he wrote. "They will need to be much bigger."