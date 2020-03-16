Broadmark Realty names operating, credit chiefs

Broadmark Realty (NYSE:BRMK) promotes Linda Koa to chief operating officer and Dan Hirsty to chief credit officer.

Koa, who joined the company in 2017, was most recently vice president of operations and client services, where she was responsible for managing operations and the newly launched Private REIT Fund.

Hirsty also joined the firm in 2017. In his previous role, he was responsible for monitoring the portfolio's performance, market research, and oversight of the disposition of the lending funds' real estate owned assets.