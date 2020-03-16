PG&E closer to exiting bankruptcy after court OKs $23B financing package

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) reportedly has won court approval to raise $23B to help pay its bills from California wildfires after Gov. Newsom dropped his opposition to a financing package designed to help the utility climb out of bankruptcy.

Newsom has said he fears P&E is taking on too much debt to be able to afford $40B in equipment upgrades needed to reduce the chances of its electricity grid igniting wildfires in the future.

But PG&E shares have lost half of their value during the three-week stock market rout, apparently softening Newsom's position.

Given the potential for upheaval in the financial markets to persist, PG&E lawyers told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Montali that commitments lined up by the utility from investors promising to buy up to $12B in company stock are "critically important," and a representative for Newsom said the governor agreed.