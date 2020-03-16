Kingsway gets further extension from NYSE

The NYSE grants Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) an additional extension through April 17, 2020 to become current with all of its periodic SEC filings.

The NYSE will continue the listing of the company's common stock during such time; however, the additional extension period and continued listing of its common stock is subject to ongoing reassessment by the NYSE.

If it doesn't file its delinquent reports, the NYSE will start suspension and delisting procedures.

At this time, the company expects to file all of its delinquent SEC filings before the additional extension period ends..