Barrick to elevate Veladero to tier 1 mine, extends life to at least 10 years

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) says it has extended the life of the Veladero gold mine in Argentina to at least 10 years following a review of its strategy and business plan.

CEO Mark Bristow says the review included the reinterpretation of the mine's geology and an ongoing infill drilling campaign, and the company aims to extend Veladero's life of mine beyond 2030 and elevate it to a tier one asset.

Barrick defines a tier one mine as one that produces at least 500K oz./year of gold and has a life of at least 10 years.