Windstream expands priority tranche for rights offering

Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ) has again expanded the scope of participants who can get into the "priority tranche" of its rights offering, with a new amendment to its Plan Support Agreement.

A previously announced participation cap of $430M has been increased; holders of an additional $667M in first-lien claims signed up to the amended PSA and can participate in the priority tranche.

That brings support for the PSA among first-lien holders to 94%, and second-lien holders over 54%.

It's also entered into a second amendment adding 72% of the Midwest Noteholders as additional supporting parties.

Windstream still wants to file its Chapter 11 plan by the end of March and emerge from restructuring mid-year.