Core Labs to cut 2020 capex below 2016 levels, slashes dividend to $0.01

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) says it is cutting its full-year capital spending to below its 2016 level of $11.4M and making further corporate and operating cost reductions in reaction to the coronavirus.

The company will cut quarterly dividends to $0.01/share beginning in Q2 from $0.25/share previously, which it says will provide additional cash flow to accelerate debt reduction.

Core Labs says the dividend cut will enhance annual cash flow by $43M, while cost reduction plans already approved and lower capex should provide more than $30M additional cash flow on an annual basis.