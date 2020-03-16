GNC lacks sufficient cash to pay notes, loan when due

GNC -25.9% after-hours upon disclosing it does not expect to have sufficient cash flow from operations to pay debt under 1.5% convertible senior notes or its tranche B-2 term loan when they come due.

As of year-end 2019, GNC's debt included $154.7M under the notes and $441.5M under the term loan.

Since GNC "has not refinanced the tranche B-2 term loan and it will mature less than 12 months after the expected issuance date of these consolidated financial statements, management has concluded there is substantial doubt regarding the company's ability to continue as a going concern within one year from the expected issuance date of the company's consolidated financial statements, according to an SEC filing.

GNC also says it is unable to file its annual 10-K report on time but expects to do so within 15 days after the deadline.