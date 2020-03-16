Huya +2.5% with ongoing double-digit growth in Q4

Huya (NYSE:HUYA) is up 2.5% postmarket after topping expectations with its Q4 report, with sharp gains in revenue and net income amid double-digit jumps in overall usage.

Revenue rose 64% to 2.47B yuan (about $354.4M).

Non-GAAP attributable net income jumped 45%, to 241.9M yuan (about $34.7M).

In operations, average monthly active users hit 150.2M (up 28.8% Y/Y); average mobile MAUs rose 21.5% to 61.6M.

Paying users reached 5.1M, a 5.9% increase from the prior year.

Revenue breakout: Live streaming, 2.346B yuan (up 62.7%); Advertising and others, 121.3M yuan (up 92.1%).

For Q1, it's guiding to total net revenues of 2.36B-2.4B yuan (Y/Y growth of 44.7%-47.1%), taking into account potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Conference call coming at 7 p.m. ET.

Press release