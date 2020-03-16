Platinum plunges to 34-year lows as industrial recession looms

Platinum fell as much as 26% to $564/oz., the biggest intraday slump for spot prices in data going back to 1987, while Nymex April futures closed -12% to $657.70/oz., the biggest slump for a most-active contract on records dating to 1986.

Meanwhile, palladium extended its six session slide to 36%, including as much as 18% today to $1,495/oz., although June futures settled +0.3% after plunging as much as 10%.

"It's the liquidity selling that continues to be the norm here," says TD Securities commodity strategist Ryan McKay. "On top of that we have industrial components weighing on the likes of silver, platinum and palladium. In this environment, the auto market is going to be very weak as we saw in China, and industrial demand is clearly on the downside. We are looking at potential recession type environment."

"We have seen demand shocks across the industrial metals complex before, but this time there needs to be an understanding that a return to normalcy could be slower," says Michael Cuoco, head of fund sales for metals and bulks at INTL FCStone.

