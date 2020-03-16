JOYY +5% as revenues, users register gains in Q4

JOYY - the company formerly known as YY - is up 5% after hours following its Q4 earnings, where revenues again jumped sharply though net income fell as the company absorbed Bigo.

Net revenues grew by 64% to 7.62B yuan (about $1.09B).

Non-GAAP attributable net income fell to 600.8M yuan from 846.9M yuan.

In operational metrics, global average mobile MAUs hit 485.2M, with 78.8% of them coming from markets outside China.

Average mobile MAUs of Likee rose by 208% to 115.3M. Average mobile MAUs of global live streaming services rose 21.5% to 158.9M (YY 41.2M, up 3.8%, and Huya 61.6M, up 21.5%). Average mobile MAUs of imo was 211M.

Meanwhile, paying users of YY rose by 9.8% to 4.5M. Total paying users of Huya rose 5.9% to 5.1M.

Revenue breakout: Live streaming, 7.147B yuan (up 62.7%); Others, 471.6M yuan (up 89%).

For Q1, it's guiding to net revenue of 6.75B-6.85B yuan (Y/Y growth of 41.2%-43.3%), including potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

Press release