Tencent Music +4.1% amid revenue jump, swing to profit

Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) is up 4.1% after hours following its Q4 earnings, which sported double-digit revenue gains and a swing to net profit on an IFRS basis.

Revenues rose 35.1% to 7.29B yuan (about $1.05B); of that, music subscription revenues rose 60.1% to 1.11B yuan.

The company swung to an attributable net profit of 1.04B yuan, from a loss of 876M yuan the year-prior. (Non-IFRS profit rose 46.5% to 1.34B yuan (about $193M)).

Paying users grew by 4.5M in Q4; online music paying users grew 47.8% Y/Y, to 39.9M.

Online music ARPPU rose by 8.1% from the prior year.

"Our strategic transition to pay-for-streaming service has started to pay off, contributing to paying ratio expansion for online music services to 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019, up significantly from 4.2% for the same quarter of 2018," says CEO Cussion Pang.

Conference call coming at 8 p.m. ET.

