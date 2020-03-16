Revenues fall and miss in HC2 Holdings Q4

HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) saw its revenues decline and miss in Q4 earnings, with Construction, Telecom and Marine Services leading the way down.

Net loss grew to $31.4M from a year-ago loss of $16.1M.

But adjusted EBITDA for core operating subsidiaries rose 53% to $43.5M; EBITDA excluding Insurance rose 143%, to $36.7M.

The company closed its sale of Global Marine Group, and "we are now set to continue de-leveraging our balance sheet and further execute on our strategic goals as we continue to evaluate numerous opportunities to realize the inherent value within our portfolio of assets," says Chairman/CEO Philip Falcone.

That includes Continental Insurance and DBM Global, he says.

Revenue by segment: Construction, $157.1M (down 15.1%); Marine Services, $42.5M (down 4.3%); Energy, $19.7M (up 328%); Telecommunications, $189.1M (down 11.2%); Insurance, $80.3M (up 43.4%); Broadcasting, $12M (up 2.6%).

