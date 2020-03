Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) are in talks with bankers to arrange billions in new financing amid the COVID-19 crisis, Bloomberg reports.

Delta has hired JPMorgan Chase and was in talks with banks about a new 364-day secured term loan facility of $2B-$4B, according to the report. American is negotiating a similar 364-day multibillion-dollar facility, it says.

The news follows an earlier reassurance from President Trump that he would "back the airlines 100%."